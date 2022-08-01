TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, August 1, 2022 _____ MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT Marine Weather Statement National Weather Service Brownsville TX 1121 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022 ...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER THE WATERS... The areas affected include... Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out 20 NM... At 1120 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located 8 nm east of South Padre Island, moving north at 20 knots. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until this storm passes. Intense lightning is occurring with this storm. If caught on the open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded metal objects. LAT...LON 2601 9691 2599 9710 2642 9721 2645 9691 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather