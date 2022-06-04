TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, June 4, 2022

_____

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

607 PM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT...

For the following areas...

Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20

NM...

Matagorda Bay...

Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from 20 to 60 NM...

At 606 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Brazos 439 to near Brazos 548 to near Tabs Buoy W

to Port Oconnor, moving southeast at 35 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts to nearly 50 knots and small hail.

SOURCE...Buoy near Port Comfort.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

Locations impacted include...

Tabs Buoy W, Matagorda Ship Channel, Brazos 548, Brazos 439, Brazos

490, Matagorda Island 557, Port Lavaca, Matagorda Jetty, southwestern

East Matagorda Bay, southwestern Palacios Bay and Turtle Bay.

This warning also includes the following channel lights...

Matagorda Ship Channel Light 57...

Matagorda Ship Channel Light 11...

Point Comfort Inner Channel Light 3...

Matagorda Ship Channel Light 52...

Matagorda Ship Channel Light 24...

Matagorda Ship Channel Lighted Buoy 1...

Matagorda Ship Channel Light 69...

Chocolate Bay Channel Buoy 1...

Port Lavaca Channel Light 1 and

Matagorda Ship Channel Light 34.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor immediately as gusty winds and high waves are

expected.

Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until these storms pass.

Wind gusts to nearly 50 knots, small hail, high waves, dangerous

lightning, and heavy rain are possible with these storms.

Port Lavaca Channel Light 1 and

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather