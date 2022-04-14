TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, April 14, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Brownsville TX 328 AM CDT Thu Apr 14 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 5 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio Grande and Baffin Bay from 0 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather