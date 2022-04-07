TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, April 7, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 238 AM CDT Thu Apr 7 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots and seas 5 to 7 feet with occasional seas up to 8 feet. * WHERE...Corpus Christi and Nueces Bays, Baffin Bay and Upper Laguna Madre, San Antonio, Mesquite, Espiritu Santo Bays and Copano, Aransas, and Redfish Bays, and Coastal Waters from Baffin Bay to Matagorda Ship Channel out 20 NM. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and increased seas will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels. Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds around 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots and seas 6 to 9 feet. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots and seas 6 to 8 feet expected. * WHERE...Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 7 AM CDT today. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 7 AM today to 7 PM CDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or damaged vessels. Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather