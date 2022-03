TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, March 15, 2022

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

1255 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one quarter mile or

less.

* WHERE...Laguna Madre between the Port of Brownsville and Port

Mansfield, and Gulf waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio

Grande out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

