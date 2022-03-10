TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, March 12, 2022 _____ GALE WATCH URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 441 AM CST Thu Mar 10 2022 ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 knots with gusts up to 45 knots and seas 7 to 10 feet possible. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or damaged vessels. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather