TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 28, 2022

LOW WATER ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

947 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

...LOW WATER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Low water levels around 1 foot below MLLW.

* WHERE...Galveston Bay - particularly the upper portions of the

Houston Ship Channel around Manchester and Lynchburg.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Low water levels may result in hazardous navigating

conditions on the upper portion of the Houston Ship Channel.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Webcams are showing low water levels on the

upper portion of the Houston Ship Channel. Winds are light, and

these water levels are being driven entirely by low astronomical

tides. The lowest water levels are expected to fall to around 1

foot below MLLW at Manchester early this afternoon. After this,

conditions are expected to gradually rise above MLLW early this

evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due

to low water levels.

