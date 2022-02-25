TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, February 25, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

405 AM CST Fri Feb 25 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The Small Craft Advisory has been cancelled.

exercise caution.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt and gusts of 25 to 30 knots, seas

4 to 8 ft.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels,

should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

