TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, February 17, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Brownsville TX 304 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet. For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet expected. * WHERE...Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio Grande and Baffin Bay from 0 to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM CST this evening. For the Gale Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. * WHERE...Laguna Madre between the Port of Brownsville and Baffin Bay. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM CST early this morning. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather