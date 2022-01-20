TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, January 20, 2022

_____

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

346 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

...GALE WATCH IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots

possible. Seas 4 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

...GALE WATCH IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots

possible. Seas 4 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

...GALE WATCH IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots

possible. Seas 4 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

...GALE WATCH IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots

possible. Seas 4 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

...LOW WATER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON

CST TODAY...

* WHAT...For the Low Water Advisory, abnormally low water levels

expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25

kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Sabine Lake, Calcasieu Lake and Vermilion Bay.

* WHEN...For the Low Water Advisory, from 7 AM this morning to

noon CST today. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM CST

Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Below

normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating

conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due

to below normal water levels.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

...LOW WATER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON

CST TODAY...

* WHAT...For the Low Water Advisory, abnormally low water levels

expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25

kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Sabine Lake, Calcasieu Lake and Vermilion Bay.

* WHEN...For the Low Water Advisory, from 7 AM this morning to

noon CST today. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM CST

Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Below

normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating

conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due

to below normal water levels.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

...GALE WATCH IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots

possible. Seas 4 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

...GALE WATCH IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots

possible. Seas 4 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

...GALE WATCH IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots

possible. Seas 4 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

...GALE WATCH IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots

possible. Seas 4 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

...LOW WATER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON

CST TODAY...

* WHAT...For the Low Water Advisory, abnormally low water levels

expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25

kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Sabine Lake, Calcasieu Lake and Vermilion Bay.

* WHEN...For the Low Water Advisory, from 7 AM this morning to

noon CST today. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM CST

Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Below

normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating

conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due

to below normal water levels.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

...LOW WATER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON

CST TODAY...

* WHAT...For the Low Water Advisory, abnormally low water levels

expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25

kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Sabine Lake, Calcasieu Lake and Vermilion Bay.

* WHEN...For the Low Water Advisory, from 7 AM this morning to

noon CST today. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM CST

Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Below

normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating

conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due

to below normal water levels.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather