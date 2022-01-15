TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 15, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

315 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 25

knots with gusts up to 30 knots expected tonight. For the Gale

Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 knots with gusts up to 45

knots expected Saturday.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20

NM, Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

out 20 NM, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to

60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until midnight CST tonight. For

the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM CST early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in

dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or

damaged vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 25

knots with gusts up to 30 knots expected tonight. For the Gale

Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 knots with gusts up to 45

knots and seas up to 12 feet expected Saturday.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20

NM, Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

out 20 NM, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to

60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 11 PM this evening

to 6 AM CST Saturday. For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM Saturday

to 9 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in

dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or

damaged vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 25

knots with gusts up to 30 knots expected tonight. For the Gale

Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 knots with gusts up to 45

knots expected Saturday.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20

NM, Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

out 20 NM, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to

60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until midnight CST tonight. For

the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM CST early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in

dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or

damaged vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

_____

