TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

247 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

