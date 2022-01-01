TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 1, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

248 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 30 knots with

gusts up to 40 knots and very rough waters expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, choppy waters.

* WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas and

Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 AM to 6 PM CST Sunday. For

the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM CST early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in

dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or

damaged vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 35 knots with

gusts up to 45 knots and seas 5 to 8 feet expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up

to 30 knots and seas 5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20

NM and Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship

Channel out 20 NM.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 AM to 6 PM CST Sunday. For

the Small Craft Advisory, until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in

dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or

damaged vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 35 knots with

gusts up to 45 knots and seas 6 to 11 feet expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, south winds around 25 knots with gusts up

to 30 knots and seas 6 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60

NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from

20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 AM to 6 PM CST Sunday. For

the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in

dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or

damaged vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

