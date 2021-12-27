TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, December 27, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

306 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...South winds around 20 knots and seas 5 to 7 ft.

* WHERE...Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from

20 to 60 NM and Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20

to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Observations at buoy 42020 the past several hours have shown

winds under 20 knots and seas running at 3 to 6 feet through 3 AM

this morning. As a result, have gone ahead and cancelled the

Small Craft Advisory for Gulf Waters at 20nm to 60nm. Small Craft

Exercise Caution conditions will remain throughout Monday.

