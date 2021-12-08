TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 8, 2021 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 314 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 to 2 NM at times. * WHERE...Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather