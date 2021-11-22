TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 23, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

315 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST

TONIGHT...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal

City LA from 20 to 60 NM, Waters from Cameron LA to High

Island TX from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Intracoastal City

to Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of and the coastal lakes and bays of the Gulf

of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

