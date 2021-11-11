TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, November 11, 2021

_____

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Calcasieu Lake...

Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out 20 NM...

Sabine Lake...

Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM...

Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM...

* Until 815 AM CST.

* At 731 AM CST, strong thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 17 nm northeast of West Cameron 66 to near West

Cameron 62 to 6 nm north of West Cameron 48 to 8 nm northwest of

Port Arthur, moving south at 15 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...

West Cameron 66, West Cameron 45, West Cameron 65, West Cameron 62,

West Cameron 48, West Cameron 149, High Island 22, West Cameron

178, West Cameron 110, West Cameron 130, West Cameron 173, East

Cameron 33, West Cameron 170, West Cameron 171, West Cameron 53,

West Cameron 73, West Cameron 71, Sabine Pass 10, The Mouth Of The

Sabine River and Sabine Pass 13.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather