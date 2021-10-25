TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, October 25, 2021

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

356 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 NM or less and

will be patchy in nature. Expect abrupt changes in visibility

through the early morning hours.

* WHERE...Matagorda Bay and Galveston Bay.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

