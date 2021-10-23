TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, October 23, 2021

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

634 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021

...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM...

Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX from 20 to 60 NM...

At 633 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms were

located 29 nm northeast of Laguna Madre, moving northwest at 15

knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

LAT...LON 2671 9649 2662 9689 2696 9718 2710 9666

