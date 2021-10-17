TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, October 17, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

958 AM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

Winds and seas will continue to subside over the Gulf waters this

morning.

