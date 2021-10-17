TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, October 17, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 958 AM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... Winds and seas will continue to subside over the Gulf waters this morning. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... Winds and seas will continue to subside over the Gulf waters this morning. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... Winds and seas will continue to subside over the Gulf waters this morning. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... Winds and seas will continue to subside over the Gulf waters this morning. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather