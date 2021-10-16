TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, October 16, 2021 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 940 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...North winds around 20 knots with occasional gusts up to 30 knots and choppy to rough waters expected. * WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas and Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and\/or increased seas will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds around 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots and seas 7 to 9 feet. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots and seas 6 to 9 feet expected. * WHERE...Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 1 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or damaged vessels. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds around 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots and seas 7 to 9 feet. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots and seas 6 to 9 feet expected. * WHERE...Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 1 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or damaged vessels. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather