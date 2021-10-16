TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, October 16, 2021

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

940 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...North winds around 20 knots with occasional gusts up to

30 knots and choppy to rough waters expected.

* WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas and

Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas

will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for

inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots

and seas 5 to 7 feet expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20

NM and Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship

Channel out 20 NM.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas

will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for

inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 AM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds around 25 knots

with gusts up to 35 knots and seas 7 to 9 feet. For the Small

Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30

knots and seas 6 to 9 feet expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60

NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from

20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

For the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 1 AM

CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in

dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or

damaged vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...North winds around 20 knots with occasional gusts up to

30 knots and choppy to rough waters expected.

* WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas and

Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas

will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for

inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots

and seas 5 to 7 feet expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20

NM and Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship

Channel out 20 NM.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas

will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for

inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 AM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds around 25 knots

with gusts up to 35 knots and seas 7 to 9 feet. For the Small

Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30

knots and seas 6 to 9 feet expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60

NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from

20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

For the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 1 AM

CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in

dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or

damaged vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

