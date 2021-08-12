TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, August 12, 2021

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

218 PM CDT Thu Aug 12 2021

A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...

Waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River from 20 to

60 NM...

At 218 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located

40 nm northeast of South Padre Island, moving northwest at 5 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

LAT...LON 2640 9641 2633 9651 2647 9667 2657 9649

