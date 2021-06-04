TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, June 4, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX 403 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Galveston Bay, Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20 NM and Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Galveston Bay, Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20 NM and Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Galveston Bay, Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20 NM and Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather