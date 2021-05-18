TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, May 18, 2021 _____ SPECIAL MARINE WARNING The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Special Marine Warning for... Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas... Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor... * Until 245 AM CDT. * At 217 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing waterspouts was located near Downtown Corpus Christi, or 10 nm southwest of Portland, moving northeast at 45 knots. HAZARD...Waterspouts and wind gusts 34 knots or greater. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Waterspouts can quickly form and capsize boats, damage vessels and oil rigs, and create suddenly higher waves. Make sure all on board are in a secure location and wearing life jackets. Expect wind gusts in excess of 34 knots, suddenly higher waves, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours. * Locations impacted include... Flour Bluff, Portland, Corpus Christi North Beach, Corpus Christi Naval Air Station, Port Aransas, Ingleside On The Bay, Rockport and Downtown Corpus Christi. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes. Frequent lightning is occurring with this storm. If caught on the open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded metal objects. The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Special Marine Warning for... Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas... Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor... * Until 245 AM CDT. * At 217 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing waterspouts was located near Downtown Corpus Christi, or 10 nm southwest of Portland, moving northeast at 45 knots. HAZARD...Waterspouts and wind gusts 34 knots or greater. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Waterspouts can quickly form and capsize boats, damage vessels and oil rigs, and create suddenly higher waves. Make sure all on board are in a secure location and wearing life jackets. Expect wind gusts in excess of 34 knots, suddenly higher waves, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours. * Locations impacted include... Flour Bluff, Portland, Corpus Christi North Beach, Corpus Christi Naval Air Station, Port Aransas, Ingleside On The Bay, Rockport and Downtown Corpus Christi. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes. Frequent lightning is occurring with this storm. If caught on the open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded metal objects. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather