TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 25, 2021 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Brownsville TX 523 AM CDT Sun Apr 25 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 mile or less. * WHERE...Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather