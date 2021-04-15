TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, April 15, 2021 _____ MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT Marine Weather Statement National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 241 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021 A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas... Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM... At 241 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located near High Island A177, or 29 nm east of Heald Bank, moving east at 35 knots. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until this storm passes. LAT...LON 2941 9333 2908 9334 2891 9389 2921 9403 A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas... Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM... At 241 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located near High Island A177, or 29 nm east of Heald Bank, moving east at 35 knots. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until this storm passes. LAT...LON 2941 9333 2908 9334 2891 9389 2921 9403 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather