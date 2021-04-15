TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, April 15, 2021

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

241 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...

Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM...

At 241 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located

near High Island A177, or 29 nm east of Heald Bank, moving east at 35

knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

LAT...LON 2941 9333 2908 9334 2891 9389 2921 9403

A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...

Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM...

At 241 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located

near High Island A177, or 29 nm east of Heald Bank, moving east at 35

knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

LAT...LON 2941 9333 2908 9334 2891 9389 2921 9403

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather