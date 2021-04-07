TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, April 7, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

338 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

5 to 7 ft.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...South winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 5 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield out

20 nm and Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande

out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...South winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 6 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande extending

from 20 to 60 nm and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield

extending from 20 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather