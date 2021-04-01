TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, April 1, 2021

_____

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

227 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Sabine Lake, Calcasieu Lake and Vermilion Bay.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Sabine Lake, Calcasieu Lake and Vermilion Bay.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather