TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, February 28, 2021 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 338 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one mile or less at times. * WHERE...Portions of and the coastal lakes and bays as well as the coastal waters of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until noon CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 nautical mile or less at times. * WHERE...Galveston Bay, Matagorda Bay and the coastal waters from High Island to the Matagorda Ship Channel Texas and out to 20 nautical miles. * WHEN...Until noon CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass.