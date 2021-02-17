TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 17, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

422 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Winds

becoming north later today as a coastal low passes to the east.

Seas 5 to 9 ft. Bay waters rough.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather