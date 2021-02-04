TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, February 4, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 319 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...South winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots and seas 5 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots and seas 5 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather