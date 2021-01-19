TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 19, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 255 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...South winds around 20 knots and seas 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and increased seas will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...South winds around 20 knots and seas 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and increased seas will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... Winds across the nearshore waters are below advisory levels. Therefore, the Small Craft Advisory will be allowed to expire at 3 AM. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... Winds across the nearshore waters are below advisory levels. Therefore, the Small Craft Advisory will be allowed to expire at 3 AM. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather