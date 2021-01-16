TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 16, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 813 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Seas 4 to 6 feet. * WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Seas 4 to 6 feet. * WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Seas 4 to 6 feet. * WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Seas 4 to 6 feet. * WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...LOW WATER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Abnormally low water levels. * WHERE...Sabine Lake, Calcasieu Lake and Vermilion Bay. * WHEN...Until 2 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Below normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due to below normal water levels. ...LOW WATER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Abnormally low water levels. * WHERE...Sabine Lake, Calcasieu Lake and Vermilion Bay. * WHEN...Until 2 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Below normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due to below normal water levels. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather