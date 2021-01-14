TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 15, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX 916 PM CST Thu Jan 14 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather