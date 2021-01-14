TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 15, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

916 PM CST Thu Jan 14 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

