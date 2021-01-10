TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 10, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Brownsville TX 420 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande out 20 nm, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield out 20 nm, Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande extending from 20 to 60 nm and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield extending from 20 to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 20 kt this morning becoming northwest 20 to 25 kt this afternoon and evening with a few gusts near gale force. * WHERE...Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado, Laguna Madre from the Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM north of Port Mansfield TX and Laguna Madre from 5 nm north of Port Mansfield to Baffin Bay TX. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande out 20 nm, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield out 20 nm, Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande extending from 20 to 60 nm and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield extending from 20 to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.