TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 30, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

236 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30

knots and seas 5 to 8 feet expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas

from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas

will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for

inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30

knots and seas 5 to 8 feet expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas

from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas

will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for

inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 25

knots and seas 5 to 8 feet expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship

Channel out 20 NM and Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port

Aransas out 20 NM.

* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 6 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas

will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for

inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 25

knots and seas 5 to 8 feet expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship

Channel out 20 NM and Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port

Aransas out 20 NM.

* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 6 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas

will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for

inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30

knots and seas 5 to 8 feet expected.

* WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas and

Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 6 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas will

result in hazardous marine conditions especially for

inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30

knots and seas 5 to 8 feet expected.

* WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas and

Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 6 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas will

result in hazardous marine conditions especially for

inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather