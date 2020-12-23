TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 23, 2020

_____

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

348 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and

seas 5 to 8 feet expected.

* WHERE...Northwest Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 knots with gusts up to 40 knots

and seas 6 to 11 feet expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20

NM, Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

out 20 NM, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to

60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in

dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or

damaged vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots

and very rough waters expected.

* WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas and

Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in

dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or

damaged vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

_____

