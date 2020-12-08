TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 8, 2020

_____

TSUNAMI WARNING

TEST...Tsunami Message Number 1...TEST

NWS National Tsunami Warning Center Palmer AK

1219 PM EST Tue Dec 8 2020

The U.S. east coast, Gulf of Mexico coasts, and Eastern

Canadian coastal areas

...THIS_MESSAGE_IS_FOR_TEST_PURPOSES_ONLY...

...THIS IS A TEST TO DETERMINE TRANSMISSION TIMES INVOLVED IN THE

_____

