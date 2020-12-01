TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 2, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
313 PM CST Tue Dec 1 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds around 20 kts with gusts between 25-30 kts.
* WHERE...Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande extending
from 20 to 60 nm and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield
extending from 20 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
