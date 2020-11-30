TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, November 30, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

430 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 4 to 8 feet expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out

20 NM, Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out

20 NM, Coastal waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to

Intracoastal City LA out 20 NM, Waters from Cameron LA to High

Island TX from 20 to 60 NM, Waters from Intracoastal City to

Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Lower Atchafalaya

River to Intracoastal City LA from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

