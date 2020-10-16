TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, October 16, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
Issued by National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
319 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts to near gale
force expected.
* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out
20 NM, Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out
20 NM, Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60
NM and Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to
60 NM.
* WHEN...From 4 AM to 7 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts to near gale
force expected.
* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out
20 NM, Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out
20 NM, Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60
NM and Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to
60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
