TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, September 21, 2020
_____
TROPICAL STORM WATCH
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
354 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts to 30 knots.
Seas 12 to 15 feet with occasional seas up to 18 feet.
* WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield out
20 nm and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield extending
from 20 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Now through Tuesday Night.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots.
Seas 9 to 11 feet with occasional seas up to 13 feet.
* WHERE...Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande extending
from 20 to 60 nm and Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the
Rio Grande out 20 nm.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
