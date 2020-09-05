TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, September 5, 2020
_____
SPECIAL MARINE WARNING
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a
* Special Marine Warning for...
Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out
20 NM...
Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port
Mansfield TX...
Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado...
* Until 200 AM CDT.
* At 1256 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 20 nm east of Laguna Madre to 18 nm southeast of
Boca Chica Beach, moving west at 25 knots.
HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and
suddenly higher waves.
* Locations impacted include...
South Padre Island, Laguna Madre, Queen Isabella Causeway, Laguna
Vista, Port Isabel and Port Mansfield.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes.
Move to safe harbor immediately as gusty winds and high waves are
expected.
