TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, August 5, 2020

_____

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out 20 NM...

Sabine Lake...

Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM...

Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM...

* Until 730 PM CDT.

* At 653 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near The Mouth Of The Sabine River to near West

Cameron 144 to near Vermilion 26, moving south at 20 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...

West Cameron Wc303, West Cameron 66, West Cameron 45, West Cameron

65, West Cameron 62, West Cameron 48, West Cameron 149, West

Cameron 205, Vermilion 78, West Cameron 178, East Cameron 71, West

Cameron 198, West Cameron 110, West Cameron 196, West Cameron 130,

West Cameron 294, West Cameron 173, East Cameron 33, West Cameron

192 and West Cameron 170.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor immediately as gusty winds and high waves are

expected.

_____

