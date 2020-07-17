TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, July 16, 2020

_____

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Sabine Lake...

* Until 745 PM CDT.

* At 709 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 13 nm northeast of Port Arthur to 6 nm north of West

Cameron 48, moving west at 20 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...

Port Arthur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Frequent lightning is occurring with these storms. If caught on the

open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded

metal objects.

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Sabine Lake...

* Until 745 PM CDT.

* At 709 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 13 nm northeast of Port Arthur to 6 nm north of West

Cameron 48, moving west at 20 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...

Port Arthur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Frequent lightning is occurring with these storms. If caught on the

open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded

metal objects.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather