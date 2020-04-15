TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, April 15, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

254 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Northeast winds increasing to 25 kt with higher gusts

and seas 6 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel

TX out 20 NM and Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship

Channel TX from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...North winds increasing to 20 to 25 kt and gusty and

rough bay waters.

* WHERE...Matagorda Bay and Galveston Bay.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

