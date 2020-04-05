TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 5, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
323 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds around 20 kts and seas 6 to 8 feet.
* WHERE...Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from
20 to 60 NM, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to
60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas
will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for
inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
