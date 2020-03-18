TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, March 18, 2020

_____

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

300 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one quarter mile or

less.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf coastal waters as well as inland

lakes and bays.

* WHEN...Through 10 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one quarter mile or

less.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf coastal waters as well as inland

lakes and bays.

* WHEN...Through 10 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one quarter mile or

less.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf coastal waters as well as inland

lakes and bays.

* WHEN...Through 10 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one quarter mile or

less.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf coastal waters as well as inland

lakes and bays.

* WHEN...Through 10 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather