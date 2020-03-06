TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, March 6, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

355 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather