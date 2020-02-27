TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, February 27, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
317 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
Winds and seas continue on a downward trend. Small craft should
still exercise caution early this morning with some lingering 15
to 20 knots north winds and 3 to 5 foot seas.
...LOW WATER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Abnormally low water levels.
* WHERE...Matagorda Bay and Galveston Bay.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Below normal water levels will result in hazardous
navigating conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.
